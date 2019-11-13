Geelani lauds PM for efforts highlighting Kashmir cause

Srinagar

Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyet Conference Syed Ali Geelani has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to push for the Kashmiri cause before the global community.

In a letter to the premier, a copy of which is exclusively available with The Express Tribune, Geelani said it may be his last communication as “ill health and issues of old age may not allow” him to address again. “Allah (SWT) decides as he wills on our lives and deaths.”

The letter comes as lockdown in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir nears 100 days. Days before revoking IOJ&K special autonomy, the Narendra Modi government imposed an information and communication clampdown and placed the occupied region’s political leadership under arrest. International media has since reported human rights violations and censured New Delhi for the lack of transparency.—” KMS