The pledge by China at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assem-bly (UNGA) to further push forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda has ignited the hope of sus-tainable development across the global community who are looking for the du-rable and long term partnerships under the ambit of multilateralism. The pledge by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, during his participation in the UNGA General debate, has advanced the agenda of sustainable, inclusive growth through deeper global cooperation that has emerged as the need of the time.

Gaining the reputation as timely and necessary, GDI has been contributing to human progress at large scale amid the unseen and uncertain challenges faced by the world during the so-called voices of unilateralism and isolationism by the American and western community.

The progress of GDI has highlighted many beautiful things about the develop-ment narratives proposed by China and the very best till now appreciated by the international community is that China always integrates its domestic develop-ment with global stability and prosperity.

In the process of either GDI or Belt and Road Initiative, China has been con-tinuously helping various countries with concrete and solid actions that have gained the positive outcome to achieve sustainable development goals for build-ing a global development community with a shared future of mankind.

Amid the sluggish recovery of the global economy and rising geopolitical con-flicts, development has become essential for most of the nations that is becom-ing highly beneficial for the prosperity of many nations.

Following the needs of developing nations, under the umbrella of GDI, China has prioritized the developing needs of various countries by implementing a bundle of measures to empower partner countries. The sectors that took the much focus include connectivity, industrialization and poverty reduction as these are the areas needed much attention in developing countries.

The focus has successfully promoted multilateralism, solidarity and interna-tional cooperation that have been regularly strengthening the international en-gagements of developing countries for the development agendas.

With the passage of time, GDI has put forward the development affairs at the core of development agendas of international financial institutions and multilat-eral organizations. It has become the highlight of development in the past years since the launch of GDI that China has always brainstormed a new vision and concept of progress for a better and sustainable shared future with other coun-tries. The momentum of development set by China with fostering of GDI, it can be stated very easily that Beijing has always been a staunch practitioner in address-ing the development needs of developing countries and the development of do-mestic resources have been dedicated for helping the development of other countries as well.

The greater commitment to GDI by China and other countries with the divi-dends of cooperation has set the stage for sustainable and steady development by making joint efforts in the pursuit of UN’s goal and GDI and it has become very clear that no country or person should be left behind on the path of devel-opment.

Now, the idea of GDI has developed into the global public good as China has extended its intention of cooperation with the global community and laid the solid foundation of development by pioneering a new model of international development that is revitalizing economic recovery for all through hi-tech inno-vation and by improving the global governance system in an equitable manner.

Over the last two years, Han noted in the address, countries endorsing the GDI through concerted efforts, “cast the Yes vote” for development, enlarged the “circle of friends” for cooperation, enriched the “pool of resources” for devel-opment and built the “toolkit” for joint development. The statement clearly shows that the international community has found the right path of development by exploring GDI opportunities for their domestic development interests.

With reigniting the optimism, enthusiasm and sense of hope for UN 2030, GDI has emerged as a smooth response to the recovery of sluggish global economy even in the developed countries by offering inclusive growth.

With the mindset of welcoming the new paradigms of development, it is highly believed and accepted that China has blazed the trail of inclusive global devel-opment that has diverged the international community from western- dominated development models towards the models based on a win-win situation and one-sum game moving ahead for building a community of shared interests.

With the tangible benefits stemming from the development patterns of GDI, the world is drawing closer to the concept and vision of development championed by China, which has been embraced with an open heart and mind. This is evi-dent in the increasing number of developing countries aligning themselves with this initiative.

As balanced and coordinated development is being pushed forward, GDI has enhanced the representation and voice of developing countries in the global arena against protectionism, unilateralism and isolationism.

The unparalleled efforts of China in assisting developing countries for achieving the common development goals have shown that Beijing has become an ardent supporter and participant on the path of global development and the process of consistent development will always be supported.

—The author is a media fellow of China South Asia and South-East Asia Press Centre. [email protected]