GCC unified visa: Oman’s minister shares update for launch of Schengen-style visa

DUBAI – The roll out of a unified visa for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been delayed despite repeated statements to implement the visa as soon as possible.

Oman’s minister of heritage and tourism has confirmed the delay citing security concerns and differing national perspectives regarding the visa which could have helped hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Mohammed Al Mahrouqi spoke at the Shura Council and admitted that the visa remains under study and is unlikely to be implemented in the near future. Though the visa was approved in 2023 and representatives of countries involved were hopeful about the launch, same has not been the case in reality.