Gazans relocation

US president trump has warned Gazans to leave the Gaza strip. On this plan of Trump many countries across the world have expressed their disapproval in the defense of the Gazans from exiling of their homeland. Even the most attached country China has also given a rejected statement over the taken over plan of Trump. Keeping the Plight of Gazans John elia lines about self destroying, we can take as metaphor in the defense of Gaza, we can blame the Mus-lim countries whatever Gazans have suffered yet.

John elie poignantly wrote “I’m so weird rather too weird, I have destroyed myself and yet I have no awareness about it.” Similarly these lines can be used as metaphorically over the silence of Muslim countries that, “Muslims countries are so weird but rather too weird as they have lost by their hands to Gaza strip yet they have no awareness action about it.” That now turned rubble yet Muslims have no any resilience of resistance. Today, Gazans are above in dig-nity and the entire world’s countries are paying them homage to their resilience of resistance.

One thing is notable that to be noted, how a small mob engulfed in war with the world’s super power country Israel and her next weapon supplier U.S. All homage to Gazans, small mob is fighting against the super power country, de-spite losing everything shelter and food, they shifted themselves to tunnels and camps for their defense yet they are in the state of war. War is dead phenomena but the resistance is a living phenomena that’s what Palestinians are doing. If they have left nothing but rocks still they will keep fighting as it is said, war is bad but silence on inhumanity is a big crime, better to introduce war rather than continuity of silence over inhumanity. As it is said silence is also a communication in itself, but that silence must intervene in the movement of resistance lest that silence can also be the dead phenomena. Oh! Arab world and the rest of Muslims you might have forgotten that Gaza strip is the part of the Holy Quds (Palestine) and the Holy Quds is home to Prophets.

It is ironic, how a sacred land of Prophets can be under controlled by the Pagans. Muslims should analyze it day and night, The issue of Palestine is not only confining to Gazans but it is an issue of the entire Muslim world. I wish for a future that introduces Muslims’ power across the world, but for that Muslims had to read their Past personalities and their intervention in wars with successes, like Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi, and Sultan Abdul Hamid Sani who was the last caliph of ottoman empire Sultan Abdul Hamid Sani’s examples must be revived again as the time has come to head up in the face of adversity when the war becomes necessary, retaliation must arise against. Gaza calls for a con-crete action in answer to the reaction of Israel.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Ghotki.