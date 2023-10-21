At least four terrorists were killed and another was injured and apprehended by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out on reported presence of terrorists in general area Semu Wanda of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district last night, the military said on Friday.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The terrorists, it added, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the military’s media wing said. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it maintained.