Four of family killed in roof collapse

Four members of a family including a woman were killed in roof collapse, in the precincts of Jhal Chakian police station. Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Khan, resident of village Vigowal, Sargodha along with three family members were sleeping at home when roof of a room caved in due to rain. As a result, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hayat, Ali Akbar and Samreen Bibi buried under the debris and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

In Peshawar, two youngster found dead due to excessive use of drug at Yakatoot area in the jurisdiction of Agha Mirjani Shah police station here on Sunday. The officials said that Ayesha resident of Charsadda and Umer Sajjad were found dead at the guest house of their friend Asif. The unconscious Asif was shifted to hospital. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

In Bahawalnagar, two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between two motorbikes on Minchinabad Road. The deceased were identified as Ali Raza and Kashif, while Muhammad Bibi, Muhammad Asif, Muqadas and Kausar Bibi were injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Later on, two seriously injured were were referred to Bahawalpur for treatment.

In Narowal, a man killed due to monitory dispute here sunday.Local police told one Jehandad alias Nomi shot dead Allah Rakha,vice chairman of union council Hassan Hussain, after exchange of harsh words. Jehandad, the son of union council Muhammad Ashraf chairman, fled the scene after the crime. Police shifted the body to local hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

In DGK a woman killed and six passengers sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a speeding truck here Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was on its way to Sindh from DG Khan when a speeding truck collided with it near Rakhi Ghaaj area. As a result, a woman was killed while six other passengers sustained injuries. The body and the injured were shifted to Teaching Hospital DG Khan, rescue sources added. Later, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured persons.—APP

