Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihsanullah Khan on Sunday said that operations were underway to eliminate drugs from the society and strict action was continued on drugs smugglers by arresting four international smugglers.

On the direction of Secretary Excise Aftab-ud-Din, Director Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan, Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Regio and Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region along with Ali Jan Khan Additional SHO and Sahibzada Saad and Gulzeb Khan Assistant Sub-Inspector.