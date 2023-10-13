Contracting the flu may seem like a little inconvenience, but in some situations, the viral sickness can cause major issues, requiring urgent medical care or even hospitalisation.

Here are some ways that can help you get rid of the flu in the least possible time.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated 12,000 to 52,000 deaths, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalisations, and 9 million to 41 million illnesses because of uncured flu.

“[The flu] is one of the few viral respiratory illnesses that we can actually treat specifically,” Susan J. Rehm, MD, infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, told Health.

“Antiviral medications are specific to the influenza virus, and they actually inhibit the virus from reproducing. And in that way, [they] can help people have a milder case of flu and get better faster,” said Dr Rehm. “They are the only things that are proven to make a difference in terms of the severity or duration of illness.”

Antiviral medications can be a lifesaver for people with a high risk of complications from the flu, including older adults, young children, and pregnant women.

People with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, or heart or lung disease.

However, antiviral medications may not be necessary for people with a low risk of complications.

“Most healthy people who develop influenza infection do just fine by getting plenty of fluids and rest and do not need an antiviral medication unless they have severe infection,” Pritish Tosh, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., told Health.

That said, in some cases, antiviral medications may still be helpful. “I have no reservations about prescribing it to low-risk patients,” Scott Bernstein, MD, an internist at Bon Secours Medical Group. “There is a rapid flu test that gives the results in 10 minutes. So, a [healthcare provider] can easily wait for the test to return before prescribing the drug.” The key to the effectiveness of antiviral medications is when you begin taking them. Antiviral medications work best within the first 48 hours of illness. Although, it can still be beneficial to take antiviral medications after that timeframe.