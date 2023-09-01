Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi on Friday said that relief measures were going on in the flood affected areas of the province.

In a statement, he said more than 595 villages were evacuated completely or partially during August 17 to 31, while more than 1,000 rescue personnel participated in round-the-clock relief operations.

The DG elaborated that more than 3,000 life jackets were distributed in the affected districts and 108 medical camps were set up to provide medical facilities to the affectees. Around 16 ambulances were alerted in the affected areas for emergency response, he added and said that more than 42,000 patients were provided treatment facilities in the medical camps. Apart from medical, 181 relief camps were also established in the affected districts, he maintained.

A total of 40,000 people were evacuated to safe places on an emergency basis while cooked food was provided to more than 78,000 people in the flood-affected districts in Sutlej River. More than 300,000 cattle were moved to safe places and around 81,000 cattle were given medical facilities in the flood-hit areas.

The DG said that relief activities would continue until the issue of flood was resolved completely. All the resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, he added.

It was worth mentioned here that Rescuers have evacuated more than 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province in the past three weeks, officials said. The rescue operations were expanded last week when the Sutlej River started overflowing, inundating several districts. Most of the evacuations were reported in the districts of Bahawalpur and Kasur in Punjab province. The national disaster management agency said water levels in the Ravi River are currently normal but will rise further in the Sutlej River this week.