Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers held

Rawalpindi

Funeral prayers of seven security personnel martyred in an operation in North Waziristan were held in Rawalpindi on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, attended the prayers after which bodies were sent to respective native towns for burial with full military honours, the army’s media wing said.

Those who embraced martyrdom included Captain Junaid, Havaldar Amir, Havaldar Atif, Havaldar Nasir, Havaldar Abdul Razzaq, Sepoy Sammi and Sepoy Anwar.

