Tharparkar

Epidemic diseases and malnutrition continue to claim lives of infants and minors in Tharparkar as five more kids surrendered to it on Monday.

According to details, five minors lost their lives in Mithi Civil Hospital due to malnutrition and other epidemic diseases.

The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar to 38 for this month and 105 in only the beginning of this year.—INP

