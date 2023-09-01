At least five people were killed and three others injured when some unidentified motorcyclists ambushed a car on GT Road.

According to details, unknown culprits riding motorcycles sprayed bullets on a car carrying eight people on GT Road in Attock.

As a result of firing, five people were killed on the spot while three others sustained bullet wounds. The attackers fled the scene of crime.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Dr Usman took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.—INP