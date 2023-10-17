The Sindh Rangers and the Customs intelligence on Tuesday conducted a joint operation and arrested five suspects from Hub check post on Karachi Balochistanborder.The joint operation was conducted on a tipoff, leading to the arrest of five drug smugglers, and recovered more than 2 kilograms of ice [Crystal methamphetamine] worth Rs 20 million.

The Rangers spokesperson stated that, during the checking from the suspects, the authorities also recovered non-custom goods including, cigarettes, Indian gutka, betel nut, and Chinese salt.The smuggled goods were hidden professionally in the secret compartments of the busses, meanwhile, the arrested accused have been handed over to the customs authorities for legal action.

Earlier to this, Sindh rangers and police arrested five ‘wanted’ lawbreakers from two different street criminal gangs in a joint operation at Karachi’s Orangi Town area.