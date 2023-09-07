Everyone has its own spending limits or certain ranges for buying the product of his/her need. It is also kept in mind when someone is looking for a best car.

Massive depreciation of rupee against the US dollar in recent months has driven up the vehicle prices on one side and it has shrunk the purchasing power of customers on the other side. It is one of the major factors people are searching for best cars under Rs10 lakhs (Rs1 million).

Here are top 5 best cars under Rs10 lakhs

Suzuki Alto

The previous edition of Suzuki Alto can be the best choice for you if your spending limit is Rs10 lakhs due to its fuel efficiency, engine strength, AC performance and low maintenance cost.

The price for the model between 2005 and 2012 can be ranges between Rs6 lakhs to Rs10 lakhs, depending on the condition of the car.

Suzuki Cultus

The latest generation in Suzuki Cultus is available at Rs4 million, so it is not in our pick and here we are talking about the previous generation of Cultus. With reasonable passenger and cargo space, it is fuel efficient and suitable for small families.

Suzuki Cultus models between 2003 and 2011 are available in market in price bracket of Rs6.5lakhs to Rs10 lakhs.

Suzuki Mehran

The automaker has abandoned the production of Suzuki Mehran. But it is still among top choices of people due to their budget and is fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost. The hatchback is favourite vehicle of people in hilly areas.

People can buy its models between 2005 and 2016 under Rs10 lakhs depending on the condition of the vehicle.

United Bravo

The United Bravo was launched recently in Pakistan and it managed to get its share in the market due to its affordable and stylish driving experience.

Bravo is equipped with modern features and also a budget-friendly alternative to other vehicles in Pakistan.

The 2019 and 2020 models of United Bravo are easily available in open market between the range of Rs9lakhs to Rs10 lakhs.

Hyundai Santro

With its stylish look and broad passenger space, the Hyundai Santro can be the excellent choice for people looking for the vehicle with tight budget.

Model 2000 to 2007 can be purchased between the range of Rs6lakhs to Rs10 lakhs.