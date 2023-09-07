LAHORE – The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today (Thursday) with religious reverence to remember their great sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

In Lahore, the main procession will start from Haveli Alif Shah and pass through the main roads and end at Karbala Gamy Shah.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwer aid more than 30,000 officers of the Punjab Police are carrying out security duties, adding that 677 Majlis and 378 processions are being held across the province including Lahore.

The mourning processions will also be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other cities of the country amid tight security.

Like the rest of the country, Gilgit-Baltistan will also observe Chehlum Imam Hussain with devotion and respect on Thursday.

Main processions of Alm zulJinah will be taken out from more than 150 places in all the districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.Afrer taking their traditional routes these processions will end in the evening.