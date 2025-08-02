Field Marshal Asim Munir stresses civil-military synergy to counter hybrid threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored the significance of national unity, civil-military synergy, and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats and fostering societal cohesion.

The army chief stated this in an interactive session with members of academic and civil society during his visit to Multan Garrison, the ISPR said.

At Corps Headquarters, the COAS was briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities.

Expressing satisfaction over the high standards of readiness, he reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Field Marshal also presided over the induction ceremony of the Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation.

This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats.

Later the COAS witnessed firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges. The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries.

Interacting with troops, the COAS lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency. He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare.

Earlier, upon arrival at Multan Garrison, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Multan.