Islamabad traffic update today as several roads closed

Islamabad Police have rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan to ease commuter movement amid strict security arrangements for the arrival of foreign delegations amid potential US-Iran talks in capital city of Pakistan.

Several major routes have been closed, and alternate routes and diversions have been put in place, starting 19 April and until further orders.

List of Impacted Roads in Islamabad

The Islamabad Traffic Police said that the Expressway from Korral to Zero Point will remain closed, and traffic on Srinagar Highway may face intermittent suspensions.

The Red Zone and its surrounding areas are completely sealed off for all vehicles.

Residents of sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 are advised to use Margalla Road and Ninth Avenue when traveling to and from Rawalpindi.

Vehicles from Faisal Avenue and Zero Point will also be diverted toward Ninth Avenue.

Commuters from Zero Point to Korral Chowk are encouraged to use Srinagar Highway, Stadium Road, Murree Road, Ninth Avenue, or Rawal Road as alternatives.

Blockages on Park Road or Club Road will redirect traffic via Tramri Chowk. Bhara Kahu residents should use Kurang Road, Bani Gala, or Lehtrar Road, while those traveling from Rawalpindi’s Saddar area can take Colonel Sher Khan Road, Fakir Aipi Road, or Ninth Avenue.

A ban on heavy vehicles entering Islamabad has also been enforced until further notice.

Vehicles traveling between Peshawar and Lahore are instructed to use the motorway via Taxila, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to reach Rawat GT Road, with the same route used in reverse for the opposite direction.

Authorities have urged transporters to avoid traveling to Islamabad during this period to minimize inconvenience.