Progress has been made in investigation of alleged fraud of billions of rupees and money laundering abroad in luxury apartments project Creek Marina, which has been under construction for nearly 20 years in DHA Phase VIII.

FIA Banking Crime Circle and Cyber Crime Wing registered more cases against owners of Singaporean builder MeinHardt Group. Accused Chief Financial Officer Creek Marina Nudrat Mand Khan and Salman Khan were arrested. Several bank officers have also been detained for allegedly facilitating money laundering.

Owners of project Dr Naseem Shehzad, his son Umar Shehzad and Ayesha Warsi are already absconding in several cases of alleged fraud and money laundering of billions of rupees in Creek Marina project.Singaporean builder company MeinHardt started Creek Marina project in DHA Phase VIII by forming company in Pakistan about 20 years ago, in which billions of rupees were embezzeled which were collected from citizens in name of bookings and installments which turned out to be fabricated.

In this regard, investigation was going on for last several years. In light of investigation of Joint Inquiry Team established by DG FIA June 25, 2023, FIA’s Crime Banking Circle it was unearthed that billions of rupees collected from public for booking and construction of Creek Marina, project of MeinHardt Singapore Private Limited by the owners.

In wake of evidence of irregularities, violations of State Bank and Board of Investment rules, several companies set up for completion of project and bank officials who were allegedly involved in facilitating in opening of bank accounts for the project. Subsequently, FIA’s cybercrime wing have taken action on complaint by the citizens. In this regard, FIA had registered several cases against the accused involved in looting public money by citing alluring mega housing project schemes.

Banking Crime Circle has initiated an investigation by registering FIR 14/2003 and several bank officers have been detained. Detained bank officials include Shaheryar Khalid of Silk Bank and Faisal Jamil Khan of Meezan Bank.Apart from this, CFO of Creek Marina, Nudrat Mand Khan and Salman Khan have been arrested.