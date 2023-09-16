Former Sindh minister and senior PPP leader ManzoorWassan called on former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi. During the meeting, political situation prevailing in the country with particular reference to Sindh was discussed. ManzoorWazsan also updated AsifZardari about the political manoeuvring in Khairpur District.

ManzoorWassan assured AsifZardari that the workers are ready for the elections and this time the PPP will sweep the polls for national and provincial assemblies in Khairpur.