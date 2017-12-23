FIA arrest six human smugglers

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested as many as six human smugglers from raids conducted in Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Bhakkar and Sialkot.

Two proclaimed offenders, Nazim Ali, Noor Hussain, were among those arrested by the law enforcement authority. Three land route agents: Muhammad Rasheed, Rashid and Mubasher Hasan, along with the owner of an illegal travel agency, Muhammad Bilal, were also arrested. Nine Pakistani passports, travel documents, photocopies of visas and fake stickers were recovered from the suspects.

Separately, FIA Immigration arrested two human smugglers, Qurban Anum and Shafqat Ali, from Lahore Airport along with eight passengers. The FIA authorities filed cases against the smugglers and passengers, and have shifted them to police stations.

Orignally published by INP