Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Sumbal passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Sambal was seriously ill for the last four days and was under treatment at CMH.

He has also served as Punjab chief secretary. He was one of the most competent and humble officers of the Pakistan Civil Service. Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Sumbal.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that Allah may rest the soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti also expressed his condolences to the family of Sumbal.