Federal board matric exams 2026 in UAE, Kuwait start on May 5

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or matric exams 2026 for overseas students.

The federal board said matriculation exams in the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain will commence on May 5, 2026.

Detailed date sheets and additional instructions will be shared soon.

The board has expedited arrangements for overseas students to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

Last month, FBISE announced the postponement of matriculation or class 10th exams in four countries due to ongoing Middle East tensions.

The board had issued a notification in this regarding stating that matric exams, which were set to begin from March 31, 2026, have been posted Iran and four Gulf countries—Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain—citing regional security concerns.

According to an official notification, the decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid the current security situation.

The board stated that the new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later, with students being informed in advance.

Authorities urged students and parents not to worry, emphasizing that the exams will be conducted under a reorganized schedule once conditions stabilize.

The Federal Board is closely monitoring the situation at international exam centers and will resume exams once it is safe.