Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) First Annual Examination 2023 on Wednesday.

Federal Board’s Inter result will be announced on 23, August 2023 at 10:30 am.

Students can check the results at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/

The federal board has ordered all officers and officials to ensure their attendance on the occasion.

A ceremony will be organized for the board results while staffers and officers will attend the result announcement ceremony.

Earlier in July, Federal Board declared the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023.

FBISE Inter examinations were held in May this year.