QUETTA – Inclusion of women in law enforcement is essential for diversity as women can enhance community trust and engagement, especially among women and minority populations, and the latest to get the chance to serve in police is Faryal Fareed.

The senior police officer made history by being the first female in the history of Balochistan to get charged as senior superintendent of police (SSP).

SSP Faryal has been appointed to the Jaffarabad district of the province. She hailed from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Upon her arrival, police party present at the Jaffarabad district police office gave her a warm welcome. Soon after taking the charge, SSP Faryal summoned her subordinate officials in the district for the maiden meeting.

It was reported that a female cop took charge of a bordering area of the province and needed law and order on the National Highway.

Surprisingly, Faryal was the first lady police officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to get the Sword of Honour. She previously held coveted roles including assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

Let it be known that her husband Dr Sami Malik is Naseerabad SSP, and the duo aims to enhance the effectiveness and legitimacy of law enforcement agencies.