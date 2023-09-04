LAHORE – President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla arrived in Lahore on Monday.

They were invited to this tour by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf.

During this tour, they will witness Asia Cup match scheduled to take place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 5 September.

Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border.

They were warmly welcomed by top officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, including Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer.

Binny and Shukla were taken to a local hotel in Lahore, where they were welcomed by Zaka Ashraf.

Speaking to the press on this occasion, Zaka Ashraf expressed hope that this tour would help strengthen cricket relations between both countries.

Roger Binny was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983. He toured Pakistan with the Indian team under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar in 1984.

Along with Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla, Yudhvir Singh, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and Mohammad Akram, Secretary to Vice-President BCCI, also arrived in Lahore.