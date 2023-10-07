KARACHI – Actors Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane have announced her pregnancy and revealed that they are all set to welcome their first child.

They shared a lovely picture of themselves for their fans with their announcement post on Instagram.

The pictures showed Urwa wearing a black dress. Farhan Saeed was also seen in the picture, wearing a matching outfit.

Announcing their pregnancy, the couple wrote in a joint statement: “It’s the 3 of us tonight ! MashaAllah”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

One of Pakistan’s most loved couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane tied the knot in 2016.