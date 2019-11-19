Export-oriented business to be welcomed, prioritized in CPEC

Irfan Aligi

Karachi

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) is one of key projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this zone is spread over 1530 acres of land. Sindh government would give priority to those local companies that would focus on export based manufacturing of goods and by-products and those that would enter a joint venture with foreign investors.

Sindh Secretary Investment Ahsan Ali Mangi said this on the occasion of a Road Show meant to update the investors with necessary information about the DSEZ, held at a local hotel, Tuesday under the aegis of a Sindh Government subsidiary company, Sindh Special Economic Zone Management Company (SEMC). The Road Show was attended by an overwhelming majority of businessmen.

Secretary Mangi, Sindh Finance Department Public Private Partnership Unit Director Khalid Shaikh, SEZMC Managing Director Abdul Aleem Uqaili, DSEZ’s consultants and Investment Board’s officials facilitated the businessmen for their queries.

Secretary Mangi said that exports-oriented companies would find ease and comforts at the DSEZ under CPEC as these exports-oriented companies would add a glory to country’s exports and thus the country would attract more foreign exchange, which is need of the country.

He said that the DSEZ would be developed per vision of the CPEC under the theme of Public Private Partnership and in the first phase, 750 acres of land of the zone would be developed and the remaining 780 acres of land would be developed in the following.

He disclosed that the estimated cost of development of the first phase of DSEZ’s 750 acres of land would be Rs.14 billions and the land prices per acre in the zone has been set as low as Rs.10.1/4 million.

He said that companies that would come to invest in the DSEZ would attract special facilities and exemptions and Sindh government would ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, gas, water and others essential services.

Secretary Mangi also disclosed that Sindh government would for the DSEZ prefer companies that would indulge in businesses of steel fabrication, textiles, garments, automotive, auto-parts, chemical, medicines, construction and building materials, consumers’ electronic engineering goods and godowns.

He further disclose that the DSEZ would incorporate necessary facilities such as Technical Vocational Training facilities, Water recycling and purification plant, restaurants,, fire service, emergency response centre, railways cargo terminal, power plant, five star hotel, business centre, residential facilities, logistics parks, trauma centre, hospital, auditorium, expo centre, combined machine pool, banks and mosque.