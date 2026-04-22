Expected monthly charges for WhatsApp new feature in Pakistan

Meta has planned to launch a new optional subscription feature for WhatsApp users across the world, including Pakistan.

The report has sparked curiosity among users about the additional benefits Meta will offer in what is being dubbed as “WhatsApp Plus”.

According to Meta, the subscription will be completely optional and will not affect the app’s core functions. Users will continue to enjoy free messaging, calling, and privacy features.

Preliminary details suggest that WhatsApp Plus will primarily focus on personalization features, including paid stickers, custom ringtones, themes, wallpapers, and app icons. These changes will be visible only to the subscribing user and not to other chat participants.

Additionally, subscribers will gain the ability to pin up to 20 chats, providing greater flexibility compared to regular users.

The launch of WhatsApp Plus comes as Meta experiments with subscription models across its apps, following previous trials like Instagram Plus.

Expected Monthly Fees for WhatsApp Plus in Pakistan

The anticipated price for WhatsApp Plus in Pakistan is estimated at Rs230 per month, which is lower compared to subscription costs in other regions.

For reference, the fee is expected to be 2.49 euros in Europe and 29 Mexican pesos in Mexico.

Official pricing has not yet been confirmed by the company.

By early 2026, WhatsApp has become one of Pakistan’s most widely used communication platforms, serving around 52 million users.

Its cost-effectiveness and ease of use have made it more popular than many other social media apps, including Facebook, and Pakistan consistently ranks among the top countries worldwide for app downloads.