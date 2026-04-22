FPSC postpones recruitment tests till 6 May 2026 [New Schedule Update]

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the postponement of the general recruitment tests that were originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 6, 2026.

According to the official notification, the delay is due to administrative reasons, and a revised schedule will be shared at a later date.

New Schedule Update

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the FPSC website for the latest updates regarding the rescheduled dates.

The commission has emphasized that all aspirants should stay informed through official channels to avoid missing any announcements.

What the Notification Says

“The general recruitment tests originally set for April 25 to May 6, 2026 are postponed for administrative reasons with a revised schedule to be announced later: candidates should check the official FPSC website for updates,” read the notification.

Work-from-Home Announced

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said divisions, and federal government offices located in the Red Zone, Islamabad will observe Work from Home on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026.

“All officers and staff are directed to remain available and report to the office on short notice if required, Citizens are advised to plan their visits accordingly,” read post shared by DC on X.