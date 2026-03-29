Climate change making droughts more frequent, severe threat in Pakistan

First NDAP unveiled to tackle growing water crisis

Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has unveiled the first-ever National Drought Action Plan in a bid to address the worsening water crisis driven by climate change, with policymakers calling for a shift from reactive responses to proactive, risk-based management.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry, Aisha Humera Moriani announced this while underscoring the urgency of adopting a forward-looking approach. She was addressing as the keynote speaker at a national consultative workshop held at a local hotel.

The federal secretary warned that climate change was making droughts more frequent and severe, turning them into a persistent national threat.

“Drought is no longer a distant or occasional risk,” she said, noting that rising temperatures, water stress and climate variability are intensifying its impact across the country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability, the federal secretary said the country already ranks among those facing high water risk, with drought affecting agriculture, water resources, food security, ecosystems and livelihoods. She pointed out that past responses have largely been limited to post-impact relief rather than preparedness and mitigation.

Ms Moriani stressed the need for a coordinated institutional and policy framework that can effectively translate data into action. She acknowledged the contributions of the International Water Management Institute and the Pakistan Meteorological Department in developing the Pakistan Drought Management System, which offers real-time monitoring and early warning capabilities.

“This is a significant step forward. However, data alone is not enough. We need systems that ensure timely, data-informed and evidence-based decisions along with on-ground implementation,” she remarked.

The secretary informed participants that the Ministry of Climate Change, with support from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, has developed the NDAP following extensive consultations. The plan is built around key pillars, including planning and resource mobilisation, governance and policy, early warning systems, local mitigation measures and capacity building.

The workshop brought together representatives from federal and provincial governments, development partners and organisations such as IWMI, PMD, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The session aimed to finalise an operational framework for implementing the plan, including identifying priority sectors, defining institutional roles and outlining short-, medium- and long-term actions.

Ms Moriani emphasised that effective drought management requires strong coordination among federal and provincial governments, technical agencies and development partners.

“Drought is a cross-sectoral challenge and requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” she said, reiterating her ministry’s commitment to facilitating collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial departments.

The expected outcomes of the workshop include an operational framework document detailing institutional roles and coordination mechanisms, identification of priority sectors for drought risk reduction, and proposals for establishing a National Drought Management Committee and a Technical Advisory Committee. A comprehensive implementation roadmap with timelines and reporting structures is also expected.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, media spokesperson for the ministry, highlighted that Pakistan continues to face recurring and intensifying drought risks due to climate variability, water scarcity, heavy reliance on monsoon rainfall and increasing pressure on surface and groundwater resources.

He noted that the impacts of drought extend across multiple sectors, including agriculture, water supply, energy production and livelihoods, adding that responses have so far remained largely reactive and fragmented.

However, he expressed hope that the NDAP would provide a unified framework for proactive drought risk management by defining strategic priorities, institutional roles and coordinated actions before, during and after drought events.

“Effective and well-coordinated implementation of the NDAP will help bridge existing gaps by strengthening preparedness, mitigation and response, while improving institutional coordination to reduce vulnerability and safeguard livelihoods,” he said.