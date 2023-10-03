In a significant stride towards enhancing public health services and reinforcing disaster response capabilities, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, , officially inaugurated a cutting-edge Biosafety Level-III (BSL-III) laboratory at the PRCS National Headquarters.

This advanced facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is poised to offer a diverse range of laboratory tests to the public at significantly discounted rates, underscoring PRCS’s steadfast commitment to community service.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General of PRCS, as well as delegations and officers from the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, and PRCS staff.

Adhering to stringent specifications set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international benchmarks, the PRCS PCR Lab with BSL-III standards sets a new standard for laboratory safety.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari underscored the pivotal role this facility will play in mitigating health-related risks associated with handling infectious agents, toxins, and biological hazards.