Equipping youth with practical knowledge, skills must to navigate eco challenges: Gulmina

Public dialogue on youth entrepreneurship

A public dialogue on the youth employment crisis and the role of entrepreneurship explored practical pathways for empowering youth and creating sustainable economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The dialogue organized by Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), in collaboration with Accountability Lab Pakistan and Hamdard University Islamabad Campus brought together policymakers, academics, development practitioners and young participants. The audience was also briefly introduced to the book ‘From Idea to Impact’ by DrShahbaz Tariq. The publication highlights practical approaches for turning ideas into entrepreneurial initiatives. Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, delivered the keynote address on the occasion and emphasized the importance of equipping young people with practical knowledge and skills to navigate the country’s challenging economic environment. She noted that strengthening technical and vocational education, along with encouraging entrepreneurship, can open new avenues for youth employment and enable young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

RahmatHindiartaKusuma, Minister Counsellor for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Pakistan, shared examples from Indonesia’s experience in promoting youth entrepreneurship through supportive public policies, skills development programmes and innovation-driven collaboration. He highlighted the importance of cross-cultural partnerships, innovation ecosystems and institutional cooperation in enabling young entrepreneurs to transform ideas into viable businesses. Earlier, Muhammad Anwar, CEO of Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP), set the context for the dialogue by highlighting the growing urgency of addressing youth unemployment through innovation and enterprise. He stressed that creating an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurship requires collaboration between government institutions, universities, development organizations and the private sector. Shahzad AfzalKayani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell at Hamdard University, appreciated the collaborative initiative and emphasized the importance of academia–industry–development sector partnerships in building an enabling environment for youth entrepreneurship.

Syed Raza Ali, Program Manager at Accountability Lab Pakistan, welcomed the participants and underscored the importance of partnerships that promote transparency, innovation and youth engagement in development initiatives. He said that Pakistan today stands at a critical demographic moment. Nearly two-thirds of our population is under the age of 30, making Pakistan one of the youngest countries in the world. According to the most recent census data, we have over 44 million young people between the ages of 15 and 24. This youth bulge represents an enormous national asset, but only if we are able to create pathways for meaningful employment and opportunity. Providing thematic insights, Dr. Shahbaz Tariq, Head of Research at FGP, spoke about the relevance of entrepreneurial thinking for Pakistan’s youth and the importance of translating ideas into practical impact through knowledge, mentorship and supportive institutional frameworks.