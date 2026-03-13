The rise of green Agrimall and Pakistan’s agricultural renaissance

From fragmentation to integration

Ali Sufian Hamayon

Pakistan’s agricultural sector stands at a decisive moment.

Under the vast stretches of fertile land and the tireless efforts of millions of farmers, there is an untapped reservoir of economic potential. Despite being the foundation of our economy, agriculture is constrained by outdated systems, inefficiencies and limited access to modern tools.

We are not just far away from the first base camp; we have yet to even scratch the surface of what is possible. At the same time, I’ve seen something remarkable in rural Pakistan: an undeniable desire for growth, innovation, and progress among our farmers.

They are prepared. The question is whether we are ready to create the ecosystem that will allow them to thrive.

The agricultural sector in Pakistan faces deep structural challenges. Market volatility, climate change, and shrinking farm sizes are undermining farmer confidence, reducing yields, and limiting long-term planning. Despite vast potential, food insecurity persists as farmers struggle with high input costs, low returns, and weak bargaining power under the traditional intermediary (Aarti) system.

At the same time, limited liquidity and weak financial integration have constrained investment and institutional engagement. While the State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks are expanding agricultural financing, the absence of a transparent, organized platform linking financial institutions directly with verified farmers continues to hinder effective implementation.

However, hidden among these structural challenges is a powerful truth.

Pakistani farmers are highly adaptable. In the 1980s, the country saw its first wave of mechanization, with farmers quickly adopting tractors across the rural landscape.

Agrochemicals and fertilizers became more widely available in the 1990s, and farmers once again embraced innovation with zeal. Today, the latest technological shift is drone-based precision agriculture, and demand has risen so dramatically that supply is struggling to keep up.

This pattern demonstrates that when the right tools are available and reasonably priced, farmers do not hesitate. They lead.

Green Agrimall emerged from this context, not just as a farmers’ service network, but a comprehensive solution to a fragmented ecosystem, designed to remove friction from every stage of farming. It has rapidly expanded across Pakistan over the past year and a half, with 40 functional sites nationwide, bringing stakeholders onto a single platform who historically operated in isolation.

As a subsidiary of the Green Pakistan Initiative, which is actively promoting corporate farming, transforming barren deserts into productive green landscapes, and introducing modern, smart technologies into the national agriculture system, Green Agrimall serves as the operational arm delivering practical, on-ground solutions through integrated agricultural service hubs within this broader vision of a modernized and food-secure farming ecosystem.

Through this expanding network, the company connects approximately 25,000 registered farmers, with a 78% repeat engagement rate underscoring strong trust and sustained value recognition. Building on this momentum, Green Agrimall is projected to scale to more than 150 operational locations in 2026, significantly broadening farmer access to modern agricultural infrastructure across the country.

Farmers gain access to high-quality agricultural inputs at competitive and transparent prices eliminating counterfeit products, substandard seeds, and black-market distortions. They can rent advanced machinery instead of investing heavily in ownership, allowing even smallholders to benefit from modern mechanization.

For the first time in the country, Green Agrimall has successfully created a collaborative ecosystem that addresses multiple pain points by forming strategic partnerships with the Government, agriculture input suppliers, farm implement providers, mechanization companies (tractor manufacturers), and major banks/financial institutions. Farmers can rent top-tier agricultural machinery, reducing capital expenditure and increased productivity.

Financial inclusion is a central pillar. Green Agrimall bridges the gap between farmers and financial institutions, enabling access to agricultural loans structured around real production cycles and cash-flow needs. The platform is strongly working with The State Bank of Pakistan and other major banks to design new financial products tailored specifically to the agricultural value chain from pre-sowing investment to post-harvest marketing.

The registration of Green Agri Cooperative Pakistan (under Section 10 of the Cooperative Society Act 1925 Punjab) marks one of the most significant achievements of Green Agrimall after decades. The cooperative structure promotes land consolidation through farmer clusters, improving efficiency, strengthening collective bargaining power, and organizing previously fragmented producers into a unified framework that stabilizes incomes and builds long-term resilience. It also enhances market connectivity by linking farmers to national and international buyers, enabling participation in larger value chains beyond local markets where price discovery is more transparent and rewarding.

Education and capacity development remain central to the mission. Every Green Agrimall branch has a dedicated training centre where farmers learn modern agricultural practices, climate resilience strategies, and advanced technologies. Without knowledge, technology cannot transform outcomes. Green Agrimall ensures inclusive modernization by investing in training.

The transformation of Pakistan’s agricultural sector cannot be achieved through isolated reforms. It requires a fully integrated ecosystem in which inputs, technology, financing, training, and market access all work together. Green Agrimall embodies that holistic vision. It creates more than just a company; it is laying the foundations for a new agricultural economy.

The journey is still in its early stages, but momentum is strong. With an expanding nationwide footprint, growing farmer participation, and deepening institutional partnerships, Pakistan is moving steadily toward unlocking its true agricultural potential.

When that happens, transformation will not be measured only in yields or exports but in the confidence, independence, and prosperity of the farmers who feed the nation.

—The writer is a seasoned agriculture and agribusiness leader with 26 years of experience. Currently, as CEO of Green AgrimallPvt Ltd, he leads the expansion of a national network of Agri-service centres, integrating mechanization, livestock, Agri-financing, crop buyback, and fuel verticals.