THE valiant men and women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police stand as the bulwark against the looming spectre of terrorism. Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat, on Monday shed light on the challenges faced by the force in the southern parts of the province, where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Gandapur group) continues to sow seeds of terror, particularly in Tehsil Kulachi, DI Khan.

The sacrifices made by the KP Police are starkly evident, with a staggering 150 policemen martyred and 280 others injured this year alone in their relentless pursuit to restore peace. The overall figure of police martyrs has now surpassed 2,000, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the ruthless targeting of law enforcement by terrorist elements. Whilst we salute the sacrifices of police personnel, it is imperative to recognize the dire need for equipping it with the right kind of training and cutting-edge equipment to effectively counter the menace of terrorism. Training programs should be comprehensive, encompassing not only tactical skills but also psychological resilience, enabling the force to navigate the complex and evolving landscape of terrorism. Moreover, the provision of modern technology and surveillance tools can empower the police to stay one step ahead of the adversaries. We expect that the Inspector General along with the provincial government to take the requisite steps in this regard which will also instil sense of security amongst the people. Our counter terrorism measures need to be more robust, focusing not only on military responses but also on intelligence gathering and community engagement. Community policing initiatives can foster trust between the police and the public, creating a collaborative environment that is crucial in preventing and combating terrorism. Pakistan is a front line state in the war on terrorism and responsibility rests with the world community to come forward and help the country in addressing transnational threats. While enhancing the capabilities of the police is paramount, a holistic approach is essential. Socio-economic development in the affected regions, coupled with educational initiatives, can address the root causes of extremism, diminishing the pool from which terrorist organizations recruit.