WHILE condemning the atrocities committed by Israel, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday called upon the world powers to help end the brutal killing of innocent people, especially children. Addressing an event in connection with the Universal Children’s Day in Islamabad, he said we are witnessing children’s holocaust in Gaza, which must be stopped forthwith. The PM pointed out that the Israeli armed forces had become “pigmies” in the eyes of the people around the world that were killing defenceless people and children, instead of fighting with a professional army.

No doubt, the overwhelming majority of the international community is appalled at the level of brutalities and atrocities committed by Israeli forces during 46 days of war in Gaza. The Jewish State mourns about the holocaust (genocide of European Jews during World War-II but currently it is engaged in the same process against Palestinians only because it is fully backed by powers like the United States and the United Kingdom which are subverting all tangible moves, especially those initiated from the forum of the United Nations, to halt this genocide. The nature of war crimes in Gaza can be gauged by the fact that Israeli forces surrounded the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza – the fourth hospital to come under Israeli forces’ attack since October 7 resulting in the death of scores of people as the hospital was full of people; sheltering more than 6,000, including staff and patients. The Palestinian Health Authority says the death toll from Israel’s aerial bombardment and ground operations in Gaza has reached 13,000, thousands of them children. Israel has warned residents of Gaza’s largest refugee camp Jabalia and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate, as the military said Sunday it was “expanding its operational activities in additional neighbourhoods… of the Gaza Strip.” All this is happening before the world community but influential countries are more focused on release of the hostages held by Hamas and not on the ceasefire to save lives. And this would remain the fate of the Muslims until and unless they present a united response to all situations affecting the Ummah.