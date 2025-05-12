Envoys plant trees to mark martyrs of ‘Great Patriotic War’

Ambassador of Russia, Albert P Khorev hosted a ceremony at the Embassy of the Russian Federation to plant trees to commemorate the sacrifices of 27 million Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

The ceremony titled as ‘Alley of Memory’ witnessed a large number of guests in attendance hailing not only from various diplomatic missions but also twin cities’ prominent personalities, government officials, media and the Russians living in Pakistan.

The term ‘Great Patriotic War’ is used in Russia and some other former republics of the Soviet Union to describe the conflict fought during the period from 22 June 1941 to 9 May 1945 along the many fronts of the Eastern Front of World War II, primarily between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Ambassadors and diplomats including Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Turkmenistan Ambassador, Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, Tajikistan ambassador Yusuf Sharifzoda, ambassadors and diplomats from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were also present on the occasion.

They also planted in tree-plantation ceremony and remembered the deceased soldiers who belonged to their respective regions in the former Soviet Union.

The Alley of Memory is in fact part of a global campaign with a goal to plant 27 million trees in 2025 to commemorate the sacrifice of 27 million Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

Those whose ancestors or citizens of their lands sacrificed their lives in the Great Patriotic War carried their portraits to commemorate their sacrifices.

Ambassador Khorev on the occasion highlighted the contribution of all former Soviet Union republics in ensuring the victory against the Nazis.

He also underscored the determination of Russia to pursue its national interests, protect its history, and uphold traditional values.