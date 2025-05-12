CM Maryam pays glowing tribute to mothers of martyrs on Mother’s Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, honored the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the mothers of Pakistan’s martyrs, calling them the silent pillars behind the nation’s strength and sovereignty.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote,“Happy Mother’s Day to the brave mothers of our martyrs, those silent warriors whose sons embraced martyrdom so that Pakistan could stand proud, sovereign, and free.

The CM saluted the mothers of valiant soldiers who pray every night while their sons guard the nation’s borders.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed that no words could ever truly repay the debt owed to these mothers.

“We are forever indebted to the mothers of our martyrs.

Their love is the purest, their sacrifice the greatest, and their resilience is the soul of Pakistan.”

The CM said, “With eternal love, respect, and gratitude, we offer our heartfelt salute to the great mothers of our martyrs.

Their courage continues to inspire the entire nation.”