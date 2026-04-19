Encroachment removed. Procedure followed without deviation

Noorpur Shahan, or The Art of Compliance

Urban Bystander

Constable Tufail arrived at Noorpur Shahan at 6:30 AM. He could smell tea and bread frying.

At 6:47 AM, the loudhailer crackled. The announcement informed residents that demolition would commence at 9 AM. Constable Tufail counted eleven doors that opened. No one stepped out fully. Someone shouted from inside a house. Another voice joined, then a third. By 7:00 AM, the doors had closed.

The Director of Enforcement finalised Form 23-C (Stakeholder Consultation Record) that afternoon. “Bidirectional communication was achieved when several residents shouted back”. The consultation was deemed successful. No further engagement was required.

Two days earlier, the I-8 Markaz Traders Association had commended the Director for her “patient consultative approach” to encroachment matters. She had met with them four times over three weeks, serving tea at each session. The I-8 consultation forms ran to forty-seven pages.

The land had been acquired between 1961 and 1967. Rehabilitation had been promised.

The Noorpur operation commenced at 9:04 AM. Constable Tufail’s assignment was perimeter security. By 11:30 the first seventeen structures had been cleared. The Authority reported that residents “responded with violence”. The residents reported that women threw stones. Both sides agreed that two vehicles burned.

Tufail had watched one ignite: a young man with a plastic can. The vehicle caught. The young man ran. Tufail wrote: “11:47 – vehicle fire, suspect fled south.” He did not write that the vehicle had just demolished the young man’s house. The incident log required facts, not context.

At 2:15 PM, the Director received a phone call about the former mayor’s ancestral home. There was a High Court stay order dated April 8. Her demolition schedule had been finalised April 6. The house came down at 3:45 PM.

By evening, the classification had been upgraded.

Noorpur Shahan, according to official records, is not a village. It falls within Sector F-4.

The police filed an FIR against three hundred and fifty people under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Tufail recognised eight names. One was a shopkeeper. One an elderly man who walked with a cane, last seen holding prayer beads at 6:47 AM. He had been photographed near the burned vehicle. Proximity was sufficient.

When asked why anti-terrorism provisions were necessary, the investigating officer explained that burning government vehicles constituted “creating terror among the public.”

Three kilometres southeast, four hundred and thirty-nine buildings stood in violation of the same ordinance. Fines totalling nine hundred and thirty-one million rupees had been collected. The remaining two hundred and eighty-seven continued operations while their compliance documentation was processed.

When asked about compensation, the Director explained that the 1963 land acquisition had provided “one hundred kanal plots in exchange for four kanal holdings: exceptionally generous by regional standards.”

The residents had not seen the hundred kanal plots. The records did not specify where the plots were located. The documents were believed to be in the Archives building, which had burned down in 1997.

The absence of records did not affect the validity of the compensation.

Noorpur Shahan had been designated for rehabilitation. A model village scheme was approved in 1990. Implementation remains pending.

On April 16, the court directed the Authority to finalise katchiabadi regulations within four weeks. The Authority filed acknowledgment of receipt the same day.

By April 18, the Authority announced it had retrieved three hundred acres. The Chairman commended the team for “professional execution of statutory duties.”

The Director scheduled the next stakeholder consultation session for 6:45 AM on April 22. Constable Tufail’s name appeared on the advance duty roster.

Three hundred and fifty people awaited trial under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Three hundred acres had been retrieved. All consultation requirements had been met.

The Bari Imam shrine, which had been accepting the dispossessed for five centuries, made no comment.

Nothing irregular had occurred. The process had functioned as designed.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]