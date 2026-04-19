National Marathon, Cycling Race events held

National Marathon and Cycling Race got off to a colorful start in the city, in which a large number of citizens participated with enthusiasm.

The marathon race started at 6 am from Liberty Roundabout, in which thousands of citizens participated enthusiastically.

Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated the cycling race by riding a bicycle. The event included a 21-kilometer half marathon, a 5-kilometer race, a family fun run and a wheelchair race, that made the event more diverse. Thousands of people participated in the marathon on the streets of Lahore, with a large number of youth among the participants.

Muhammad Akhtar won the first position in this 21-kilometer marathon race, M. Aamir secured the second position, while M. Irfan got third position.

In the men’s bicycle race, Ali Ilyas from Karachi got first position, while Aqib Shah from Lahore was in second place. Sanaullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the third position.

In the 5-kilometer women’s bicycle race, the three prominent positions went to women from Karachi, where Zainab stood first, Anisa second and Rabi secured third position.

In the 1-kilometer wheelchair race, Ahmed Shahryar from Multan won the first position, while Zahid Nazir from Lahore was in second and Nawaz Rashid was in third place.

Talking to the media, Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that this was officially the biggest marathon in Pakistan.

He said that people were there since 5 am to participate in the race, while many Lahorites had reached Liberty at night.

The minister further said that a total of 11,000 male and female athletes registered for the race.

Sources say that the provincial sports minister claimed that Punjab was at the top in every field and other provinces could not organize events of this level. He also said that cash prizes would be given to the outstanding performers participating in the race.

It should be noted that cash prizes of Rs 3.8 million would be distributed among the winners of the races consisting of four categories