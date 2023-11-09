Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $2.7 billion to Turkiye during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced. Mohammad Rezvani-Far said that Turkiye was the fourth top export destination of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned seven-month period.

The IRICA head also announced that exporting non-oil goods worth $3.8 billion to Iran, Turkiye was Iran’s third source of import in the first seven months of this year. Based on the data previously released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of Iran’s exports to Turkey increased by 19 percent to reach $3.35 billion in 2022. —Tehran Times