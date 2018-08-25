Effective security on Eid reflects hard work of Capital police: IGP

Islamabad police made best possible security arrangements during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in Capital and the officers as well as Jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. It was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Jan Muhammad while reviewing the overall performance of Islamabad Police.

He said that effective patrolling was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion and the police officers, with a view to boost the morale of their jawans, remained present with them on the police pickets.

The IGP said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion. ”I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is in our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection to the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained.

The IGP was told that police commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was made for special gatherings on Eid day. The senior officials also lauded the vigilance of officers and jawans of Islamabad police on this special occasion. He hoped the similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said police teams performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas. Additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar park, Daman-e-Koh. Pir Sohawa,Fatima Jinnah park and Centaurus Mall.—INP

