Imports of edible oil including soybean and palm into the country during the first four months of the current financial year decreased by 33.08 per cent and 31.45 per cent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2023 about 86,335 metric tons of soya bean oil valued at $74.766 million were imported as compared to the imports of 77,905 metric tons costing $111.732 million of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, over 1.016 million tons of palm oil valued at 964.292 million were import.—APP