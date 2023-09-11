Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Monday said Election Commission of Pakistan would decide about the date for the upcoming elections.

In an interview, he said parliament had passed a law according to which Election Commission had the powers to announce the date for new elections.

Speculation regarding the elections should end as these would be held according to the prevalent law, he said adding, “We have no intention to prolong tenure of the caretaker government.”

He said as a student of history of Pakistan, he would express gratitude to Quaid-e-Azam for protecting rights of the Muslim minority and saving it from the domination of majority.

After seeing the attitude of bigger states against the minorities, he said he could see that it would have been difficult to protect the religious and cultural identity of Muslims if the Quaid had not secured an independent state for Muslims.

He said he admired Quaid-e-Azam for his constitutionalism, all- inclusiveness and for protection of rights of minorities.

The prime minister assured that action against smuggling would continue and the writ of the state would be established.

“We are taking these actions so that the new government with its mandate can easily continue our work for public interest.”

He said the apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council included current military leadership, thus making the council a strong constitutional and legal body which was taking firm actions and implementing decisions. The caretaker federal and provincial governments had good coordination which was helpful in implementing decisions, he noted.

He said the SIFC was focusing on economic revival and on sectors of agriculture and mineral extraction. Work would be done on major plans of investment so that they could be at an advanced stage when the next government would take over, he told.

He said Pakistan had multifaceted relations with Afghanistan and had regular discussions with it on issues of trade, terrorism, security and regional connectivity.