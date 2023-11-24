Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Dr Khurram Tariq said here on Thursday economic sovereignty was imperative to achieve the objective of sustained growth and for the purpose the country must get rid of aid and debts.

Addressing a seminar on “Breaking the aid and debt chains”, jointly organised by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), he said that financial mismanagement, coupled with policy related structural issues, had pushed Pakistan into a deep economic crisis.

He explained in detail debt management, financial market, foreign aid, power and politics related issues.—APP