PESHAWAR – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted various cities of northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Monday.

Tremors were felt in Swat, Shabqadar, Chakdara and other upper areas of the province where people come out of their houses out of fear.

The epicenter of the quake was in Hindukash region in Afghanistan while it occurred in 184km in depth of earth.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in its report said the earthquake hit the province at 4:35am in wee hours of Monday with its latitude recorded and longitude recorded as 36.53 North and 70.41 East.

No damages have been reported so far.

More to follow…