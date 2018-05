Dry weather with rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Hazara divisions, besides Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for morning hours of Wednesday. According to official data of the Met department, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During last 24 hours, rain-thundershower with gusty winds has occurred at scattered places in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Administered Tribal Areas, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, besides at different places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Quetta and Zhob divisions.

As per the data, Murree received 37mm rain, Islamabad (Zero Point 27mm, Saidpur 24mm, Bokra 20mm, Golra 17mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 31mm, Chaklala 22mm), Kamra 15mm, Jhelum and Chakwal 11mm, Mangla 8mm, Sialkot 6mm, Lahore (Punjab University 5mm, City 3mm), Mandi Bahawal Din 4mm, Multan and Sargodha 3mm, Faisalabad 2mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 42mm, Kohat 40mm, Peshawar (Adjacent parts 28mm, City 6mm), Dir 24mm, Kakul 19mm, Parachinar 18mm, Malamjabba 14mm, Lower Dir and Risalpur 9mm, Kalam 8mm, Mirkhani 7mm, Kashmir :Muzaffarabad 23mm, Rawalakot 20mm, Kotli 17mm, Garidupatta 5mm, GB: Bagrote 12mm, Bunji 9mm, Chillas and Gupis 5mm, Gilgit 4mm, Astore 3mm, Balochistan: Barkhan 2mm, Ziarat 1mm.—APP