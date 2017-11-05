Dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours. However, foggy weather conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. The Multan Met office has forecast dry and foggy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 25.1 degree centigrade and 18.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 70 per cent at 5 pm.

The Karachi Met Office on Saturday forecast fair weather with misty/foggy morning for Karachi during the next 24 hours. A Met Office official said that the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade during the period. The maximum temperature recorded in the metropolis on Saturday was 36 degrees Centigrade while the minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Centigrade. Humidity in the morning was recorded as 87 percent while it was 18 percent in the evening.—APP