Islamabad

Less than normal rainfall is expected in most parts of Pakistan during the November while one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall may occur the northern parts of the country. Fog/Smog with variable intensity is likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during the month with dry weather likely, Met office reported. The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are in neutral phase. Westerlies are running on their normal track of mid-latitude, an official of Met office told APP.

He said outlook for the month of November, has been prepared based upon regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics. He shared that mean daily temperatures are likely to remain normal during the month, he informed however, under foggy conditions day temperatures will be below average and nights are expected slightly warmer. Due to less than normal expected precipitation, surface and ground water resources may experience further depletion.

Due to gradual fall in temperature, snow and glacier melt contribution to Indus will be minimal during the month. Water management authorities and users are advised for the judicious use of water stocks to meet the requirements of the Rabi sowing, he said. Fog and smog with variable intensity is likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the month of November.—APP