Dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.According to the met office, the continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country this evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Parachinar 05mm, Balakot 02mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03mm, Rawalakot, Kotli 02mm and in Punjab: Murree Trace. GB: Bagrote Trace. Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were: Kalam 00°C, Quetta 03°C, Chitral 06°C, Murree 07°C, Gilgit 08°C, Muzaffarabad 08°C, Islamabad 11°C, Peshawar 13°C, Lahore 14°C, Faisalabad 14°C, Multan 16°C, Hyderbad 19°C and Karachi 21°C.—APP