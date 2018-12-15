Dry, cold weather to prevail

Islamabad

The met office on Saturday forecast very cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab. However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and DI Khan districts in the morning time for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the region. However, foggy conditions are likely at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi.—APP

